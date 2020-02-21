Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two points in Thursday's win
Stone registered a goal, a power-play assist and five shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Stone has 11 points in his last seven games, but he's only been on the scoresheet three times in that span. The spurts of offense can't be ignored -- the 27-year-old is at 21 goals, 59 points, 166 shots and a plus-11 rating through 62 contests.
