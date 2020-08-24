Stone scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Stone potted Vegas' third goal of the game and then supplied the primary assist on Max Pacioretty's third-period tally. Through nine games, Stone has been an excellent source of offense with five goals, five helpers, 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.