Stone scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.
Stone potted Vegas' third goal of the game and then supplied the primary assist on Max Pacioretty's third-period tally. Through nine games, Stone has been an excellent source of offense with five goals, five helpers, 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Tallies in Game 5 win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Offers shorthanded helper•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Provides game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Ignites late rally•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Will be ready if season resumes•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Remains week-to-week•