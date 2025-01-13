Stone recorded a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Stone set up both of Pavel Dorofeyev's tallies in the contest. Even with Jack Eichel (illness) unavailable, Stone was still able to put together a good performance, which gave him four goals and four assists over his last six games. For the season, the 32-year-old winger is at 12 tallies, 26 helpers, 13 power-play points, 59 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 29 outings.