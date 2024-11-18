Stone (lower body) will miss Sunday's home contest versus Washington, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Stone will miss his fifth straight game, and it's unclear if he's close to returning. The Golden Knights will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Sunday.
