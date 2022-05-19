Stone has undergone a successful lumbar discectomy and is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Stone was limited to just 37 games in 2021-22 due to various issues, picking up nine goals and 30 points over that span. Stone has missed significant time in each of the past four campaigns due to injury, so although he's been consistently productive when available, fantasy managers should take his spotty health history into account on draft day next season.