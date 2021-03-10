Stone (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stone is officially a game-time decision, but as long as he takes line rushes, he's expected to return to the lineup. The Golden Knights captain produced 10 points over four games before suffering this injury.
