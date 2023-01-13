Stone (upper body) is considered to be week-to-week by the Golden Knights.
Stone left Thursday's game against Florida in the first period because of the injury. He has 17 goals and 38 points in 43 contests this season. With Stone unavailable, Phil Kessel might get a chance to play in a top-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't return to Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Five-game, 10-point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Tallies short-handed goal•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Supplies power-play assist•