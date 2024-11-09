Stone (lower body) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Kraken.
Stone has six goals and 15 assists over 13 contests, so this absence is a massive one for the Golden Knights. Jonas Rondbjerg will replace Stone in the lineup for this game. It's unclear if Stone will be ready to play Monday versus the Hurricanes.
