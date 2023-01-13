Stone (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Stone left in the first period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after the start of the second. It's unclear what caused his exit from the game, but it's a concerning thing since he has missed large chunks of time with injuries before. The Golden Knights' next game is Saturday versus the Oilers.
