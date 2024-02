Morelli scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Morelli has two goals, one assist, seven shots on net, 13 hits and four blocked shots over his first five NHL contests. The 28-year-old forward has played on the Golden Knights' fourth line lately with injuries piling up among the team's forwards. Morelli can probably be ignored in most fantasy formats, as his time with the big club will likely end once a couple of the injured forwards are able to return.