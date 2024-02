Morelli scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Morelli scored on a power play late in the first period and also helped out on Keegan Kolesar's insurance marker in the second. It was a dream debut for Morelli, who is a bit of a late bloomer at 28 years old. He's averaged roughly a point every two games at the AHL level, so his scoring contributions in the NHL are likely to be modest, especially if he remains in a bottom-six role.