Primeau landed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Monday.

Primeau saw some action at the ECHL and AHL levels this season after a three-year OHL career. The big 6-foot-6 forward hasn't shown much scoring potential yet; he tallied 65 points in 174 career OHL games and notched three assists in 10 AHL games this season. Primeau was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and will likely spend most, if not all, of next season with AHL Henderson.