Nobert scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 5-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday.

Nobert had been limited to three points over five games since his five-point burst Nov. 29. The Golden Knights prospect is up to 15 goals and 39 points over 29 appearances this season. Nobert ranks tied for 10th in the QMJHL in points and should continue to pile up points as he looks to surpass his total of 67 from 57 regular-season contests last year.