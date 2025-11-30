Nobert scored three times and added two assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-3 win over Gatineau on Saturday.

Nobert is up to 12 goals and 33 points in 23 appearances. This was his second five-point effort of the season. He's still more of a playmaker than a scorer, but he can do plenty of both at this level. The Vegas prospect should be able to surpass his totals of 28 goals and 67 points from 57 regular-season outings last year.