Nobert was the 85th overall pick by Vegas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Playing for Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL, Nobert saw his offensive numbers take a huge jump this past season. He posted 28 goals and 67 points in 57 games, this on the heels of a campaign in which he managed just 12 goals and 26 points in 62 games. Nobert is a very good passer and an asset with the man advantage. With an August birthday, he's also one of the draft's younger players. Nobert adds some depth to a Vegas prospect pool that has quickly thinned out over the past year-plus.