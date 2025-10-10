Nobert recorded five assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 10-4 win over Newfoundland on Thursday.

Nobert's passing is regarded as his top skill, and it was on full display in this junior-level romp. The 18-year-old is up to two goals and eight assists over five games this season. He's looking to build upon a 67-point effort over 57 regular-season games from 2024-25. Nobert was picked 85th overall in 2025 by the Golden Knights.