Nobert scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-0 win over Baie-Comeau on Thursday.

Nobert has three goals and four assists over five contests in March. The Golden Knights prospect has matched his goal total from last season (28), but he's also enjoyed an uptick in playmaking with 48 assists for 76 points through 58 appearances this season. Nobert is still just 18 years old, so he should be able to elevate his offense further in 2026-27.