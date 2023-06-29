Cataford was selected 77th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The former No. 6 overall pick by Halifax in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, Cataford has turned himself into a legitimate NHL prospect through sheer hard work. Most players selected that high in junior drafts have a ton of offense to their game, but Cataford makes his living as a physical grinder. He's very good in terms of finishing plays at the front of the net and is more than willing to do the dirty work along the boards to create scoring chances. Cataford's upside isn't super high, but he could be a fan favorite for the Golden Knights in the not-too-distant future.