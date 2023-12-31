Cataford signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Cataford is in his third year with QMJHL Halifax, and he's racked up 22 goals and 31 assists through 35 contests. He was the Golden Knights' third-round selection in 2023. The 18-year-old winger will likely play the rest of this season and all of next year at the junior level. His NHL chances are solid given his work rate, but he'll likely be more of a checking-line forward when he gets there.