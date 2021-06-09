Janmark (upper body) registered one assist and a pair of hits in a 3-2 overtime win over Colorado in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Janmark, back from a three-game absence, assisted on Alex Tuch's goal 63 seconds into the third period that cut Colorado's lead to 2-1. Janmark logged just under 15 minutes of ice time, all of it at even strength, on the Golden Knights' third line. The 28-year-old has three goals and four assists through nine playoff tilts.