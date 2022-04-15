Janmark recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Janmark helped out on goals by Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault in the contest. Head coach Pete DeBoer shuffled his lines for this game, and Janmark was the biggest beneficiary by moving into a top-line role. The Swede has four helpers in his last three games, and he's up to 24 points, 77 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 60 appearances this season. Given the success with the new lines, he could stay in a more advanced role going forward.