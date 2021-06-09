Janmark (upper body) took line rushes and he is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Janmark will resume his usual third-line role alongside Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch. The 28-year-old Janmark missed three games with the injury. Ryan Reaves will exit the lineup to make room for the Swede.
