Janmark provided an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Janmark set up Alex Tuch's tally at 11:04 of the first period. That duo, with center Tomas Nosek, looked good as the Golden Knights' new third line. Janmark reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career. He has 10 goals, 10 assists, 73 shots on net and a minus-15 rating, although that latter metric should rise now that he's away from the Blackhawks' leaky defense.