Janmark (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 3 versus Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Janmark hasn't played since exiting Sunday's Game 1 against the Avalanche with an undisclosed injury after logging just 5:15 of ice time. If he's able to go Friday, Janmark will likely slot into a middle-six role. The 28-year-old winger has racked up three goals and six points through eight contests this postseason.