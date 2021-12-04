Janmark logged an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Janmark set up linemate Evgenii Dadonov for a goal at 15:08 of the second period. With two goals and four helpers in his last seven outings, Janmark has quietly gotten his offense going. The Swede has just seven points in 18 games overall, and with next-to-nothing in physicality, he's still unlikely to interest many fantasy managers.