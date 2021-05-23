Janmark recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.
Janmark set up the second of Nicolas Roy's two tallies Saturday, which went into an empty net. The 28-year-old Janmark has two assists, four shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots through four postseason contests. He's mainly worked on the third line, although he'll still get scoring chances since the Golden Knights have a fairly deep offense.
