Janmark (not injury related) practiced with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Janmark was traded from Chicago to Vegas on Monday after posting 10 goals and nine assists across 41 games with the former. The 28-year-old will likely make his Golden Knights debut in Wednesday's game against the Kings. If he's in, expect Janmark to skate in a bottom-six role.
