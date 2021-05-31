Janmark (undisclosed) left Sunday's Game 1 tilt against Colorado and did not return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Janmark was hammered into the boards by Ryan Graves and appeared to hit his head on the glass during the second period. There wasn't an update about his status after the loss so he'll be considered questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday until more information is available. The 28-year-old has three goals and six points through eight postseason games.
