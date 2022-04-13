Janmark recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Janmark set up Alec Martinez for a goal at 16:59 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1. The 29-year-old Janmark has helpers in each of the last two games since he snapped a four-game skid. The Swede is up to 22 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 59 contests. With Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone both back from injuries, Janmark has dropped into a fourth-line role, which isn't going to help his scoring output much.