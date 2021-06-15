Janmark scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.
The Swede has now collected two points and seven hits in three games since returning from an upper-body injury. Janmark has been a productive depth scorer with three goals and five assist in 11 playoff contests despite being limited to mainly third-line minutes.
