Janmark scored a hat trick in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

The Swede opened the scoring just 5:09 into the game. Janmark also buried an insurance goal and an empty-netter in the third period. The 28-year-old finished the first round with six points, 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in a third-line role. He may be tasked with more defensive responsibility in the second round versus the Avalanche.