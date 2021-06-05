Janmark (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 3 against Colorado on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Janmark will miss a second straight contest after leaving Game 1 with an injury. There hasn't been much information regarding the severity of his injury, so he'll still be questionable ahead of Sunday's Game 4 matchup. The 28-year-old has six points in eight playoff games.