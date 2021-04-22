Janmark scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Janmark set up Jonathan Marchessault in the third period before the two forwards switched roles on the empty-net goal. The 28-year-old Janmark already has three points in five games with the Golden Knights. He's at 22 points, 83 shots on net, a minus-14 rating and seven power-play points in 46 contests between Vegas and Chicago. Janmark appears set for a second-line role while Reilly Smith (undisclosed) is out.