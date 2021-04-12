Janmark was traded to Vegas from Chicago on Monday, along with a 2022 fifth-round pick, in exchange for 2021 second-round and 2022 third-round selections, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

In a full 82-game season, Janmark would have been on pace to set a new career high in points while pushing for the 40-point threshold. The 28-year-old center figures to be a rental option for the Golden Knights, though they'll have the first crack at re-signing him before the start of free agency this summer. While Janmark won't be available for Monday's matchup with the Kings, he figures to immediately take on a top-six role once available to suit up for the club.