Janmark logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Janmark helped out on an Alec Martinez goal in the first period. After a brief stint on the top line, Janmark has returned to a bottom-six role in recent contests. The 29-year-old remains one of the Golden Knights' more flexible forwards, as he's picked up 25 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 63 games while bouncing all around the lineup.