Janmark is expected to make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Janmark, who was recently acquired by Vegas in a trade with the Blackhawks, will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's contest, but he could see some power-play time as well. The 28-year-old forward has picked up 10 goals and 19 points, seven of which came with the man advantage, in 41 games this campaign.
