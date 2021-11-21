Janmark (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Jarmark was considered a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest, but he's fine to play. The Swede will likely play in a middle-six role and could draw some power-play time.
