Janmark (undisclosed) is day-to-day and "wasn't in a good place" to practice Tuesday according to head coach Pete DeBoer, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Janmark was the recipient of a big hit by Colorado's Ryan Graves in the second period of Game 1 on Sunday, prompting his exit from the contest. At this point, Janmark's availability for Game 2 on Wednesday seems doubtful, though that won't likely become official until pregame warmups.