Janmark finished 2021-22 with 25 points and 89 shots on goal in 67 contests.

Janmark filled a variety of roles as the Golden Knights dealt with a gauntlet of injuries throughout the season. He missed some time as well, but that didn't stop the 29-year-old from returning to his established level of offense. While never an overly physical player, Janmark can be counted on for solid defensive work in a middle-six role. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, which could make him a victim of the Golden Knights' upcoming cap crunch.