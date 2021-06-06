Janmark (upper body) is expected to remain out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against Colorado, Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
Janmark's injury has been clarified as an upper-body injury. He's been sidelined since being hit by Colorado's Ryan Graves in Game 1. Janmark's next chance to return will be Game 5 on Tuesday.
