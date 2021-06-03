Janmark (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Janmark exited Sunday's Game 1 after a hit from Ryan Graves. The injury is enough to force Janmark to miss time. In his place, Dylan Sikura is expected to play on the third line in Wednesday's contest. Janmark's next chance to return is Friday's Game 3.
