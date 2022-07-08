Sapovaliv was selected 48th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The early returns on Sapovaliv were strong, as he posted 18 goals and 52 points in 68 games in his first OHL campaign. A massive 6-foot-3 center that is likely to stay in the middle, Sapovaliv does an excellent job of using his length to create space in the offensive zone. He's more of a passer than finisher, with his patience down low being particularly impressive. Sapovaliv's one main drawback is a lack of speed, which isn't all that surprising given his size. There would appear to be multiple paths to NHL value here for Sapovaliv depending on how he develops over the course of the next few seasons.