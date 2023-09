Comtois signed a professional tryout agreement with Vegas on Tuesday.

Comtois became an unrestricted free agent after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from Anaheim in June. In 64 games with the Ducks last season, the 24-year-old forward posted nine goals, 19 points, 89 shots on net and 81 hits. Comtois will compete for a depth spot with the Golden Knights during training camp.