Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Between the pipes Friday
Lagace will start in goal Friday against the Jets.
Lagace has sat the last three games after being yanked from his last start for surrendering three goals on 23 shots. With Malcolm Subban dropping each of the last two tilts and starting Thursday, the young netminder will get another shot in the crease. He squares off against a Jets club notching 3.24 goals per contest this season.
