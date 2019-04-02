Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Bumps down a rank
The Golden Knights reassigned Lagace to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lagace was initially recalled to back up Malcolm Subban while Marc-Andre Fleury recovered from a lower-body injury. Since Lagace is heading down, it's a good sign Fleury will be ready for Thursday's game versus the Coyotes as well as the playoffs.
