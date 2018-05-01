Lagace was promoted from AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Chicago Wolves were knocked out of the Calder Cup Playoffs in a three-game sweep, which made Lagace available to link up with Vegas in San Jose. The 25-year-old won't make an appearance for the Golden Knights -- barring a disastrous run of injuries -- and will simply serve as an extra netminder at practices. The Quebec native logged 23 minor-league outings this season, in which he registered a 14-5-1 record and 2.84 GAA. Given the number of goalies the organization has in the system, Lagace is unlikely to see much NHL action during the 2018-19 campaign.