Lagace allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Jets on Friday.

The rookie came into the night with a 3.87 GAA and .866 save percentage through six games, so it's not likely many owners were streaming him. But Lagace won his second game in four starts and one of his losses during that stretch came in a shootout. Lagace isn't going to help owners in the percentage categories, but with the fifth-highest scoring offense in Vegas, he is going to have the chance to rack up wins.