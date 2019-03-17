Lagace was called up from AHL Chicago under emergency conditions Sunday.

The Quebec native heads to the parent club having produced a shiny 16-8-1 record, 2.33 GAA and .917 save percentage over 29 games with the Wolves. Lagace's call-up suggests that an injury or similar issue will prevent either Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban from suiting up against the Oilers on Sunday evening.