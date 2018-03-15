Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Demoted to AHL
Lagace was sent down to AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Lagace was serving as the backup goaltender behind Marc-Andre Fleury with Malcolm Subban on injured reserve. While nothing is official, this could be a hint at Subban returning soon. At any rate, Lagace has struggled at the NHL level in his rookie season. The 25-year-old owns a 3.91 GAA and .867 save percentage in 16 appearances.
