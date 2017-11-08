Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Draws start Tuesday
Lagace will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Canadiens.
The young netminder is will be between be stopping pucks for the second consecutive night, and his third in the last four days. He's slotted into all the games on the east coast road trip, posting an ugly .860 save percentage coupled with a 4.03 GAA. Of course, Lagace was supposed to spend most of his season with AHL Chicago, but due to a slue of injuries, he will likely be the starter for a while longer. The Canadiens have been awfully inconsistent lately, but Lagace still shouldn't be counted on to bolster fantasy owners' rosters.
